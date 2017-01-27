Former Manchester United ace blasts “average” Paul Pogba after EFL Cup defeat

Ex-Manchester United star Phil Neville wasn’t left impressed with his old club in general in their EFL Cup win over Hull City, but specifically Paul Pogba.

United lost 2-1 on the night at the KCOM stadium, but prevailed 3-2 on aggregate to book their spot in the final of the competition and earn a trip to Wembley.

While Pogba found the back of the net with a crucial away goal in the 66th minute, Neville was still left unimpressed with his overall display.

“I thought he was like the rest of the Man United players, I thought he was very average,” he told Sky Sports.

“I thought it was a real poor performance from all of the United team. There wasn’t really a stand-out player in the United XI today and Pogba was part of that.”

Confusingly, Neville then contradicted himself by insisting that the big-money summer recruit is improving and believes that at the end of the season, he will have contributed a decent goal return to help United achieve their objectives.

“He is going in the right direction. Seven goals from a midfield player and with lots of competitions he could finish the season with 12 or 13 goals.

“That is not a bad return in your first season.”

Given the money spent on Pogba, expectations and pressure will always be on a different level for the French international and that is something he has had to get used to.

There is no doubt that he has improved as the season has gone on and will undoubtedly continue to develop and mature as the years go on at Old Trafford.

In turn, it seems like an easy way of criticising United at the moment to target him in particular, but as he bagged another goal and continues to become a bigger influence, it all seems a bit harsh.

Of course there is room for improvement, but he’s certainly moving in the right direction and will hope to continue to silence his detractors.