Furious Real Madrid star ready to quit club and puts Arsenal and Chelsea on high alert

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been alerted to the news that Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is angry with the club over broken promises.

As noted by Cadena Ser, the Spaniard is said to have informed his agent to find him a new club as he has been left infuriated by boss Zinedine Zidane.

While nothing is expected to happen until the summer, Morata’s issue lies in that he rejoined the club last summer on the condition that he would be given a prominent role in the side.

However, perhaps unsurprisingly to the rest of us, he was a back-up option earlier in the season, and despite Gareth Bale’s injury, he still hasn’t been able to break into the starting line-up on a regular basis.

In turn, he wants an exit from the club at the end of the season, and as per AS, Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus are all queuing up to sign him.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful spell in Turin between 2014 and 2016 and so a return to Italy could possibly tempt him as he considers his options.

Nevertheless, a switch to the Premier League is arguably a preference for most players at this point, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly ready to swoop.

From an Arsenal perspective, signing Morata would show the club’s ambition and potentially fix a problem with their squad that has been a hindrance for years having lacked a prolific out-and-out scorer.

As for Chelsea, whether it’s a replacement for Diego Costa or a partner, or even depth given the lack of options at Antonio Conte’s disposal, the move would also make sense from their perspective too.

It remains to be seen how the Morata situation develops, but for now it’s clear that he’s not happy with Zidane and will leave if the right offer comes in.