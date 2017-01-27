Manchester United suffer transfer blow as Italian giants prepare astronomical £110M offer for top transfer target

Inter Milan are preparing a £110 million offer for Atletico Madrid striker and Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, according to The Sun.

As per The Sun, Inter are looking to sign a world-class player in the summer transfer window, and Griezmann more than fits the criteria.

The Frenchman finished third in the 2016 Ballon D’Or rankings after a 32-goal season for Atletico and stellar Euro 2016 campaign. He has established himself as one of the best players in the world, and it has captured the attention of several household names.

The Sun believe that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford, but that move could be derailed by Inter’s interest.

The tabloid believe that Inter are prepared to pay Griezmann’s buyout clause in full, which currently stands at £110 million, and he would consider making the switch if they finish in the Champions League qualification places next term.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will match Inter’s offer for his number one target.