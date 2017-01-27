Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Manchester United star near breaking point as club legend offers advice

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly ‘deeply frustrated’ with boss Jose Mourinho after his recent public criticism of him.

The Portuguese tactician revealed his disappointment that the 21-year-old hasn’t been able to take his opportunities to impress in recent outings and that in turn has led to others possibly moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

In turn, as reported by The Times, that hasn’t been received well by Martial, as the relationship between the pair is described as being at an “all-time low” as their war of words, whether through the media or otherwise, continues to escalate.

The French international has been left out of the squad for games against Stoke City and Hull City in the Premier League and EFL Cup respectively over the past week, and it remains to be seen whether or not there is route back for him or if Mourinho will opt to move him on.

Club legend Gary Neville has done his bit to try and help find a solution for Martial, as he effectively threw his support behind Mourinho’s handling of the situation as he hopes it will ultimately lead to the best possible long-term reaction from the player.

“He’s only achieving a very small part of his potential,” Neville said on Twitter. “He ranges from sensational to disinterested. Let’s hope he gets going now.

“He has the talent to become a very special player. He needs to show his love for the game and display that in his performances.

“I like him but, like others, I want to see him realise his potential.”

The dip in the 21-year-old’s form this season has been alarming, as he’s managed just six goals and three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Compare that to his tallies of 20 goals and 16 assists in 63 games last season, and it just shows that he has regressed this year. Nevertheless, Neville, United supporters and undoubtedly Mourinho and Martial themselves will want to find the resolution and ensure that he fulfils his talent at Old Trafford.