Juventus on verge of announcing €7m-a-year renewal for influential ace

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is set to end all speculation over his future by signing a new lucrative deal with the club until 2021.

The 23-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, and has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in their present, and future, success.

Having bagged 23 goals and nine assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last year, the Argentine ace has eight and four in 20 outings so far this season.

With Juve continuing to pursue multiple trophies, he will be crucial moving forward and it appears as though the club are close to securing his future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a crucial meeting will take place between club officials and his representatives to put the finishing touches on his renewal.

The deal will be worth €7m-a-year, almost as much as compatriot Gonzalo Higuain who is on €7.5m per year, while the contract would run until 2021.

It’s even suggested that a final agreement and an announcement could arrive on Friday, and so Juve fans will wait and hope that things are finally tied up before the weekend.

The Bianconeri are currently top of Serie A with a point advantage over nearest rivals Roma, although they do have a game in hand.

Having also advanced in both the Champions League and Coppa Italia, Dybala will be at the forefront of an assault to claim a treble this season.