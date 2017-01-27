Jurgen Klopp set to demonstrate his faith in £3.5M youngster by handing him a new long-term contract and a higher wage

Liverpool are set to hand defender Joe Gomez a new long-term contract, according to the Mirror.

Gomez emerged at Charlton during the 2014/15 campaign, and fast established himself as a cornerstone in the side. His good form captured the attention of Liverpool, who made what the Mirror report to be a £3.5 million move to secure his services.

The youngster made five appearances for the Reds and showed great promise. However, he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which effectively brought his season to an end. He is fit again now, though, and raring to go.

The Mirror believe that Jurgen Klopp is going to show just how much faith he has in Gomez by handing him a new long-term deal. The tabloid believe that Gomez will also be handed improved terms to convince him to commit his future to Liverpool.

This is great news for the Liverpool faithful, as Gomez undoubtedly has a big future.