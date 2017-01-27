Pep Guardiola press conference: 19-year-old prodigy could make his first start while influential defender has returned to fitness

Pep Guardiola has been talking to the press ahead of his side’s FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace this weekend, and the Man City website have summarised everything that the Spaniard revealed.

The Man City website report that Guardiola has confirmed 19-year-old summer signing Gabriel Jesus could make his first start for the club this weekend. Jesus scored 21 goals for Palmeiras last campaign, and it earned him a big-money move to the Etihad. The City faithful will undoubtedly be hoping he can replicate that sort of form in Manchester.

As per the Man City website, Guardiola also revealed that captain Vincent Kompany is fit enough to start, but refused to confirm whether he will line up at the heart of the City defence. The Spaniard did, however, confirm that Willy Cabellero will replace Claudio Bravo in goal.

City’s hopes of winning the Premier League title are fading fast, so the FA Cup provides an opportunity for Guardiola to avoid going without a trophy in his debut season in England.