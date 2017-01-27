Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper takes a major twist as Conte requests PSG stopper who won 13 trophies in five years

PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, is ‘one step away’ from becoming a Chelsea player, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Sportwitness.

Sirigu was a cornerstone in the PSG side that enjoyed so much success. After signing for the French giants in the summer of 2011, he made 190 appearances and won 13 pieces of silverware.

However, last campaign he lost his starting spot in the side to Kevin Trapp, and opted to leave on loan in search of first-team football. He now finds himself at Sevilla, where he is also struggling to force his way into the starting side, and as per TMW, he could be set to have his loan spell cut short.

Sportwitness cite TMW in reporting that Sirigu is close to joining Chelsea after major developments in the past few hours. The Italian outlet believe that Blues boss Antonio Conte has requested Sirigu in case Asmir Begovic leaves this month.

It’s hard to see Sirigu getting any more game-time at Chelsea than he did at PSG or Sevilla, with the form of Thibaut Courtois making him virtually undroppable.