Southampton vs Arsenal match preview: Saints will be without key injured trio while 11-goal forward returns for the Gunners

Arsenal visit Southampton on Saturday evening as they look to win their third FA Cup in four years.

This competition could well be the best opportunity for the Gunners to win a piece of silverware this campaign. Arsene Wenger’s side trail leaders Chelsea by eight points in the Premier League and have a tough tie against Bayern Munich coming up in the Champions League.

Southampton reached the EFL Cup final with a victory over Liverpool midweek. On Saturday they’ll be looking to go one step further to a historic domestic double – but they face a stern test in Arsenal.

The BBC have summarised all the latest team news for both sides ahead of the game. They report that the Saints will be without Virgil van Dijk, James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez who are all injured.

As per the BBC, Granit Xhaka is suspended after being sent off during his side’s 2-1 victory over Burnley at the weekend, but Theo Walcott, who has already scored 11 goals so far this campaign, has returned to full fitness.