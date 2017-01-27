Crystal Palace transfer news: accomplished left-back undergoes a medical ahead of £14M move from relegation rivals

Patrick van Aanholt is having a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a £14 million move from relegation rivals Sunderland, according to the BBC.

The Dutchman is a product of Chelsea’s academy, but as with most players that come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, he was unable to establish himself as a key member of the first-team squad. He subsequently left the club on loan.

During his loan spell at Vitesse, he fast established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Eredivisie. Both dangerous in attack and dependable in defence, van Aanholt proved himself as a very accomplished left-back.

It appeared to capture the attention of Sunderland, who signed him on a permanent deal from Chelsea. He has continued to shine for the Black Cats, and has become a cornerstone in the side. They could, though, be about to lose him to one of their competitive rivals.

As per the BBC, van Aanholt is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a move to Selhurst Park. The BBC believe that Palace are set to part with as much as £14 million to secure his services.