Arsenal team news: Wenger to rest Sanchez, injury-cursed ace tipped for first start since May

Arsenal face a tough FA Cup clash with Southampton on Saturday evening, but Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to ring the changes.

The Saints will be in great spirits after booking their place in the EFL Cup final in midweek, and will now hope to do equally as well in this cup competition.

Having already knocked out the Gunners in the EFL Cup, the omens aren’t positive for the visitors who will be without Arsene Wenger as he serves the first match of his touchline suspension.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are expected to rotate, as according to The Mirror, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be rested ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford on Tuesday.

In turn, that is expected to open the door for Danny Welbeck to make his first start since May after suffering a serious knee injury. The England international has made several substitute appearances in recent weeks, but he’ll hope to start from the opening whistle and put an injury nightmare behind him having made just 38 league appearances for the club since his move in 2014.

Lucas Perez is also tipped to start, while Wenger will likely make several other changes too as he hopes that his fringe players can step up and deliver a performance to keep them in the competition.

It will certainly be a difficult test, but it remains to be seen what team Southampton put out too as after their exploits at Anfield on Wednesday and with a midweek round of Premier League fixtures next week, Claude Puel could opt to change things himself.