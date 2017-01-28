Antonio Conte provides updates on the potential departures of two Chelsea players who both played against Brentford

Antonio Conte has provided updates on the potential departures of Chelsea duo Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic, reports journalist Dan Levene.

There has been speculation over the future of both players in recent weeks, and it is uncertain whether they will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this transfer window.

The Blues defeated Brentford 4-0 on Saturday to progress to the next round of the FA Cup. Both players were involved, with Begovic keeping a clean sheet and Ivanovic grabbing what could be his last ever goal for the club.

In his post-match press conference, Conte reiterated Begovic’s importance to him. Dan Levene quotes the Italian as saying: “The situation with Asmir is very clear. He’s an important player for me. We are open for proceedings to go, but I need a great sub.”

Conte was coy on Ivanovic’s future, refusing to confirm or deny whether the Serb has asked to leave the club this month: “I prefer to keep my conversations private. Player must make the best decision for him & his family. I’m ready to accept.”

Ivanovic has been a great servant to Chelsea, and will go down as a legend with the Blues. It’ll undoubtedly be difficult for the fans to see him leave.