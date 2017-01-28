Dimitri Payet transfer news: Bilic urging West Ham to accept fresh £30.2m bid

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is reportedly pushing the club to accept Marseille’s latest offer worth an initial £27.2m, with £3m in add ons, for Dimitri Payet.

The 29-year-old informed the Hammers boss earlier this month that he no longer wanted to play for the club, which in turn has sparked a transfer saga involving his former employers.

After a series of rejected bids, The Times report that the Ligue 1 outfit have now put an improved offer of £27.2m on the table, with £3m in add-ons, in order to finally meet West Ham’s demands for the French international.

Having confirmed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Hull City on Friday, the Hammers are seemingly in a better position to allow Payet to go, particularly given that they don’t want his negative attitude to spread amongst the rest of the squad.

In turn, it would undoubtedly be the most sensible option to now accept Marseille’s offer and offload him, rather than allow the situation to drag out and potentially leave him stuck in east London until the end of the season.

While it’s a huge shame to see how the French playmaker’s spell in England has played out, he looks to be edging closer and closer to a return to his former club and that seems to be the best solution for all concerned.

West Ham signed Payet from Marseille for £10.7m 18 months ago, as per The Times, and so it’s an excellent deal from a business point of view too as Bilic and his men look to move on without their star man.