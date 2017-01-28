Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Wolves: Klopp makes nine changes in risky move

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield for their fourth-round FA Cup meeting on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp making several changes to his side.

The Merseyside giants are experiencing an horrendous January thus far, as they have won just one game in seven in all competitions. While losing ground in the Premier League title race, they also failed to reach the EFL Cup final in midweek which in turn is raising the pressure levels.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a performance and result against Championship opposition this weekend, as the Reds could really do with a boost ahead of their league meeting with Chelsea next week.

With that in mind, the German tactician has made changes to the line-up that faced Southampton in midweek, with several youngsters again given an opportunity to impress in this competition.

In fact, only two players, Loris Karius and Roberto Firmino keep their place from the starting XI that faced the Saints, and it remains to be seen whether or not Klopp’s strategy to rotate works or backfires.

It’s a risky move given their recent form, as he can ill-afford any slip-ups in this one as defeat, or even a draw, will not be met with positive reactions from the Anfield faithful.

Nevertheless, Klopp will believe in the quality that his entire squad possesses, and he’ll be confident that those selected will produce and book his side their spot in the next round in what is now arguably their best chance of winning silverware this season.