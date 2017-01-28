Jurgen Klopp desperate to sign Roma midfielder in £26.5M deal as he frantically looks to reinvigorate his Liverpool squad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes as he looks to turn around his side’s recent slump, according to The Sun.

Paredes is considered one of the most exciting midfielders in Serie A. His good performances appear to have caught the eye of Liverpool manager Klopp.

As per The Sun, Klopp is set to launch a £26.5 million move for the Argentine. The tabloid believe that the Reds boss is prepared to go to desperate measures to stop his side’s dip in form. Liverpool have lost three home games on the bounce, and now find themselves ten points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League. They were also knocked out both the FA Cup and EFL Cup this week.

Paredes could well be the man to reinvigorate Liverpool’s squad and help get their season back on track. A potential move could well materialise in the final days of the window.