Manchester United ace ready to quit club to accept staggering £1m-a-week China move

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is reportedly ready to quit the club in order to seal a lucrative summer move to China.

The 31-year-old broke an illustrious club record to sit atop the all-time top goalscorer’s list with his 250th strike earlier this month, but he has been on a steady decline in recent times.

Further, with such stiff competition at Old Trafford with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all vying for places, Rooney has found himself in a substitute role on a more regular basis than he would like.

In turn, according to The Sun, clubs in the Far East are ready to offer him £1m-a-week in order to tempt him across and it could be the right timing for him to accept.

With a lack of football in Manchester and with the riches available in China in the latter stages of his career, Rooney would join a whole host of top European stars to make the switch as the Chinese Super League continues to grow in strength and quality.

It’s added in the report that the England international has 18 months left on his contract which is worth £250,000-a-week, with United having an option to extend for another year.

However, it wouldn’t seem to make sense from the club’s perspective as they are surely moving in a different direction with the talented younger players at Jose Mourinho’s disposal, while Rooney would become the highest-earner in world football with this deal.

With records broken and his legacy secured, this summer may well be the perfect time for Rooney to move on in order to avoid risking tarnishing it with a bit-part role moving forward.