(Video) Danny Welbeck shows his class with quality first-touch and expert finish to bag his second goal of the game for Arsenal

Danny Welbeck has done it again. The Arsenal striker has scored his second goal of the game to double the Gunners’ advantage over Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Welbeck gave his side the lead mid-way through the first-half. On his first start for 265 days, he ran through on goal and delicately chipped the ball over Fraser Forster. He then celebrated in hilarious fashion by doing the ‘salt bae’.

He wasn’t done there, though. Welbeck brought down an over-the-top pass and finished expertly. He is on fire this evening.