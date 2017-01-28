(Video) Theo Walcott marks his return to the Arsenal side with a goal as he prods home from close-range to bag 12th of the season

Theo Walcott has marked his return from injury with a goal to extend Arsenal’s advantage over Southampton to three.

The Gunners led by two after a brace from Danny Welbeck on his first start in 265 days. This time Welbeck turned provider, sliding the ball across from the left-hand-side for Walcott, who had an easy finish into an empty net.

It looks as though Arsenal are going to breeze into the next round of the FA Cup, as they look to win their third in the last four seasons.