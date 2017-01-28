(Video) Theo Walcott rounds off a stellar performance from Arsenal by completing his hat-trick with 14th of the season

Theo Walcott rounded off a stellar Arsenal performance against Southampton by bagging his third goal of the game.
Walcott already had a brace, but the England international was hungry for more. He latched onto the end of Alexis Sanchez’s cutback to wrong-foot the goalkeeper and complete his hat-trick. It is the fifth time he has scored a hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt.
Sanchez also provided his second assist of the game, despite only being on the field for 30 minutes. What an incredible player the Chilean is.
