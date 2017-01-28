(Video) Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck proves he is still dat guy with delicate chip and hilarious ‘salt bae’ celebration

Danny Welbeck has given Arsenal the lead over Southampton in their FA Cup clash this evening, but his classy finish was nothing compared to the celebration.

The England international raced through on goal and delicately lifted the ball over Fraser Forster and into the back of the net. On his first start in 265 days, Welbeck showed that he still has immense quality.

He then proceeded to celebrate by doing the ‘salt bae’, dedicated to a meme that has swept the internet in the past few weeks. A deadly striker with a great sense of humour. Welbz is dat guy.