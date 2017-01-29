Chelsea eye cut-price deal for Craig Gordon alternative as Conte searches for replacement

Chelsea will reportedly target Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale if they fail in their attempt to sign Craig Gordon from Celtic ahead of the deadline.

Antonio Conte is looking for a back-up shot-stopper to Thibaut Courtois, as according to The Mirror, Asmir Begovic is waiting on a switch to Bournemouth.

The Bosnian international won’t leave Stamford Bridge until a replacement is found though, and the report claims that Stockdale has emerged as an alternative to Gordon.

Chelsea may be helped by the fact that the experienced goalkeeper has just six months remaining on his current contract, and so the opportunity to land a lucrative new deal in the latter stages of his career could be welcomed.

Further, it will also have an impact on his transfer fee, as Brighton aren’t in a strong position to demand a hefty sum.

In contrast though, he would be settling for a place on the bench behind Courtois as opposed to playing regularly, and so that may well come into his thinking when making a final decision.

Conte seemed relaxed over the situation at his press conference in midweek, as he revealed that he would be happy if Begovic stayed.

However, a ‘keeper of his quality should undoubtedly be playing regularly and not just serving as a back-up option, which in turn has complicated matters at Stamford Bridge with Bournemouth keen to sign him.

In turn, either Gordon or Stockdale, or perhaps even another option, will have to be signed first, and it remains to be seen who Chelsea can get a deal done with in the next couple of days with the January transfer window deadline rapidly approaching.