(Image) Dimitri Payet undergoes a medical ahead of a £25M move to Marseille ending a month-long saga

Dimitri Payet has been pictured undergoing a medical ahead of a big-money move to Marseille.
It was only a matter of time before Payet left the Hammers, and earlier today the BBC reported that the two clubs had agreed a £25 million fee for his transfer.
Marseille posted on their Snapchat story the first glimpse of Payet back in their colours. The French international underwent a medical and it looks as though the deal is hours away from completion.
Dimitri Payet undergoing his medical ahead of his £25m move to Marseille from West Ham. (Source: @NabylOcampos) pic.twitter.com/HJxOzcIOwc
