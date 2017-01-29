(Image) Dimitri Payet undergoes a medical ahead of a £25M move to Marseille ending a month-long saga

Dimitri Payet has been pictured undergoing a medical ahead of a big-money move to Marseille.

It was only a matter of time before Payet left the Hammers, and earlier today the BBC reported that the two clubs had agreed a £25 million fee for his transfer.

Marseille posted on their Snapchat story the first glimpse of Payet back in their colours. The French international underwent a medical and it looks as though the deal is hours away from completion.