Man United 4-0 Wigan player ratings: Mkhitaryan and Martial both get a 9 as Mourinho’s men breeze through

Man United are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Wigan Athletic 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s side took the lead in the first half through Marouane Fellaini. Bastian Schweinsteiger swung a cross into the 18-yard box and it was met by the head of Fellaini, who made no mistake, heading home from close range. You can see his goal here.

Their lead was then doubled by Chris Smalling. Anthony Martial cut in on the left-hand-side and played a lofted ball into the penalty area. Smalling rose above the Wigan defence and steered the ball into the back of the net with his head. You can see Smalling’s goal here.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan extended United’s advantage to three. The Armenian played a smart one-two with Martial, who slipped the ball across the penalty area and into the path of Mkhitaryan, who couldn’t miss from close range. You can see Mkhitaryan’s fourth goal of the season here.

Schweinsteiger got on the score-sheet to round off the victory. The German hooked the ball over his head and into the back of the net from close range. You can see his goal here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Manchester United player ratings: Romero 6, Fosu-Mensah 7, Smalling 8, Rojo 7, Shaw 7, Fellaini 7, Schweinsteiger 8, Mata 5, Rooney 6, Mkhitaryan 9, Martial 9.

Wigan Athletic player ratings: Haugaard 5, Connolly 6, Buxton 5, Burn 5, Warnock 4, MacDonald 4, Perkins 5, Power 6, Morsy 5, Jacobs 4, Grigg 3.