Sutton v Leeds Live Stream, Man Utd v Wigan – Watch FA Cup Fixtures Online

Premier League fans might have a slight downer to their weekend this week as their usual fix of mid day football on their days off has been postponed until Tuesday and Wednesday night.

However, that’s not to say that there are not some cracking games on offer, and many of the Premier League clubs will still get to see their sides out on the pitch as the 4th round of the FA Cup will be well underway by Sunday lunchtime, with Millwall taking on Watford (KO 12:00).

Although the early stages of such cup competitions don’t tend to offer very exciting fixtures, this year has offered a few 4th round gems and we’ve already seen plenty of upsets, with Liverpool’s bad run continuing with a loss at home to Championship side Wolves.

Lincoln City also threw in an upset defeating high flying Brighton, and there are a few potential banana skins today and some interesting match ups.

Even though they are a division below, Championship side Fulham look too strong for a Hull City side who are struggling in the relegation zone of the Premier League (KO 12:30).

Marco Silva is sure to make the changes for the Tigers, who have lost prized asset Robert Snodgrass and things are going in the right direction for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

The Cottagers now have a Championship playoff place in sight and have no problems in front of goal -they look a cracking bet at evens to progress to the next round.

Garry Monk’s Leeds Utd side travel to non league Sutton Utd with everything to lose.

Of course the Lilywhites should win this one comfortably but their opponents have giant killing pedigree, and it should be a terrific atmosphere at the small Borough Sports Ground (KO 14:00).

An interesting fact is that the game will be played on the 3G Astroturf pitch, which may cause problems for the high flying Championship outfit.

Quality should come through however, and the 8/11 on offer looks just about big enough to take our interest.

The late kickoff sees Man Utd taking on Wigan at Old Trafford (KO 16:00).

Jose Mourinho is sure to make plenty of changes to his side with so much at stake in the Premier League, and Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan likely to be rested this time out.

Its hard to make a case for a struggling Wigan side and the 20/1 odds on the away win speaks volumes as to the Latics chances.

