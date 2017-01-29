(Video) Alan Shearer tears into Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his side and was made to regret that decision

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has some stern words for Liverpool after their embarrassing FA Cup exit yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to his starting eleven for yesterday’s clash with Wolves. He opted to give the youngsters a chance opposed to fielding a full strength side. It was made to regret that decision, when his team were defeated 2-1 and knocked out of the competition.

Shearer was less than impressed. He claims that football clubs care about money and fans care about trophies. The Liverpool faithful will undoubtedly be gutted about their FA Cup exit, as they could well now finish the season without a trophy.