(Video) BBC pundit lavishes praise on “aura” of influential Tottenham ace

Danny Murphy was full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli after his impact against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

With his side at risk of suffering a huge upset at White Hart Lane, the England international came off the bench to score and inspire Spurs to a victory in a seven-goal thriller.

Alli now has nine goals and an assist in his last eight appearances in all competitions, and he is certainly growing into his role as a leader for this Tottenham team.

In turn, Murphy was unreserved with his praise for the 20-year-old, and believes that he is now developing an “aura” whereby he gives his teammates a confidence boost with his mere presence on the pitch.

There’s a long way to go for Alli yet to prove he is top class, as ultimately that will come with his ability to consistently deliver and take the club forward in their bid to win trophies.

Nevertheless, he is certainly showing his qualities and Spurs remain in the hunt for silverware this season. Now it will be up to the likes of him, Harry Kane and others to ensure that they keep up the pace and march on to avoid a similar collapse to the end of last season.