(Video) Marouane Fellaini latches onto the end of Bastian Schweinsteiger’s delivery to head home and give Man United the lead

Manchester United have taken the lead against Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round clash through Marouane Fellaini.

Bastian Schweinsteiger delivered an excellent cross which was planted straight onto Fellaini’s head. The Belgian, as he often does, directed the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net with his head.

United are in pole position as they look to get their name in the hat for the fifth-round draw. Wigan have work to do if they want to keep their FA Cup dream alive.