(Video) Manchester United transfer target Paulo Dybala refuses to shake his manager’s hand after being substituted

Paulo Dybala may well have put potential suitors on high alert after snubbing a handshake from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Sun reported just two days ago that Dybala is a target for Manchester United, and that Jose Mourinho will make a move to secure his services if he fails in his pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Mourinho will have been encouraged to see that it appears Dybala and Allegri have somewhat of a frosty relationship. The Argentine was visibly angered after being substituted, and refused to shake his manager’s hand. This situation is certainly one to keep an eye on.