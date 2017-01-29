(Video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays a smart one-two with Anthony Martial and prods home to round off the victory

Manchester United have extended their lead over Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round clash thanks to a goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Mkhitaryan released Anthony Martial down the left-hand-side, and he used his lightening pace to race into the Wigan penalty area. Martial slid the ball across the goal to Mkhitaryan, who simply couldn’t miss from inside the six-yard box.
United are now safely through to the fifth round of the competition, as they look to retain their crown.
Mkhitaryan with an easy finish and it’s 3-0 United!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kXz4umWzdh
— Red Related (@RedRelated) January 29, 2017
