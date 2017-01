It’s getting embarrassing for Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth round clash against Manchester United, with Bastian Schweinsteiger adding a fourth goal for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The German has been out in the cold for most of this campaign, with Mourinho making it clear that he had no intentions to use him in the team. However, he was handed a rare start today, and has made the most of it. Schweinsteiger hooked the ball over his head to grab United a fourth.