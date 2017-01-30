Arsenal send 21-year-old starlet to Championship on loan in key move for future

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to send Chuba Akpom on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season to secure regular football.

The 21-year-old has made just one appearance for the Gunners so far this season, and at this stage of his career, he needs much more than that to gain experience and develop his game.

In turn, a loan move to high-flying Brighton seems like a sensible move, as The Mirror report that Chris Hughton is keen to add the youngster to his squad in order to help maintain their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Akpom had a loan spell at Hull City last season but wasn’t able to establish himself in the starting line-up there, and so he’ll be desperate to make the most of this opportunity and prove that he has a bright future at Arsenal.

What is clear is that he won’t be given many, if any, chances at the Emirates, with Wenger having the luxury of several quality options at his disposal in that department.

Lucas Perez and the returning Danny Welbeck impressed in the rout of Southampton in the FA Cup at the weekend, and they will offer real assurances behind the likes of Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez.

As a result, Akpom’s loan move is a good idea all round, but it will be down to the youngster now to showcase his quality when given a chance and ensure that he doesn’t become a player who is constantly being shipped out in a regular loan deals.