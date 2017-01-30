Arsenal star tipped for new long-term role after impressing in Southampton rout

Arsenal ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be deployed in midfield more often moving forward, according to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

The 23-year-old played in a midfield role in the 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, and he was very impressive in that position.

After years of struggling to add that decisiveness to his game in the final third, coupled with the countless injuries that he has suffered, it would seem like a sensible decision to play him as a midfielder.

The fact that he delivered such a mature and impressive performance with his vision and range of passing also on display, it’s no surprise that Wenger believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future is playing more centrally rather than being a winger.

The Ox's best position? "His future is more central than on the flank. Naturally, he's a guy who's always comfortable being in the game."

Naturally, if Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to play that role moving forward, there will be teething problems and he’ll struggle at times as he adjusts and adapts from what he has previously been asked to do.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic based on what we saw at the weekend, and the England international may well be a refreshing option in that department with Arsenal struggling for numbers.

Santi Cazorla remains sidelined through injury while Mohamed Elneny is on international duty. Further, Granit Xhaka is serving a suspension, and so Wenger is light with Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin his natural options.

However, if Oxlade-Chamberlain can carve out an opportunity for himself to remain in that spot, then he will be a quality asset to have for Arsenal moving forward and it’s arguably his best shot at having a long and successful future at the club.