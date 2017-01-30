Arsene Wenger talks Arsenal deadline plans and concedes two first-team stars could leave

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was speaking to the media on Monday morning ahead of his side’s clash with Watford at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

However, as entirely expected, with the January transfer window deadline looming, the French tactician’s possible work in the market was the focus of questioning.

Unfortunately for Arsenal supporters though, it appears as though there could be a few departures and no new faces in north London before Tuesday’s deadline.

“On our front we have a big squad. We do not need to buy. All the teams in England, especially the big teams, have big squads that’s why not a lot happened,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I believe we have what is required to do well, now it’s down to us.”

Meanwhile, Wenger went on to rule out a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, a transfer rumour that is seemingly set to never go away, as he doesn’t believe he needs another striker and is not thinking ahead to the summer.

In terms of players leaving the club, the French tactician left the door open for both Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy to secure exits with the former still being linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

“For us no [the deal is not over]. For him I don’t know. Yes [it would be a permanent move]. Jenkinson is a great player with a great attitude but he must find happiness where he goes.

“It’s still possible yes [that Debuchy could leave]. He’s completely fit now and back in training.”

While the Jenkinson exit makes a lot of sense, it’s questionable as to whether or not Wenger would be making a mistake letting Debuchy go at this stage.

Although Gabriel has done a commendable job filling in at right back at times when Hector Bellerin has been out injured, having a back-up option in that position could be useful between now and the end of the season.

Nevertheless, there shouldn’t be too much criticism of his decision not to buy, as Arsenal look to have a well-rounded squad with depth to cope with absences and continue to compete for the Premier League title.