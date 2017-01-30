Liverpool transfer news: £26.5m swoop ruled out, outcast breaks silence on Klopp fall out

Liverpool are reportedly not expected to bring any players in before the end of the January transfer window, ruling out the signing of Leandro Paredes.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, speculation over the weekend linked the Reds with a £26.5m swoop for the Roma midfielder with Tuesday’s deadline fast approaching.

However, it’s reported by the publication that the 22-year-old is not a target for Jurgen Klopp, and in fact, the German tactician has no intention of strengthening this window as a move for Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi has been ruled out too.

That will come as a disappointment for many supporters, as they have seen Liverpool dip alarmingly this month with just one win in eight games in all competitions.

While the return of Sadio Mane will give the entire squad a lift now that Senegal are out of the Africa Cup of Nations, whether it’s enough to get them back on track and capable of chasing down Chelsea in the Premier League title race remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, it’s added that there could be one deal done before Tuesday night, and that’s an exit for out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho.

A series of disciplinary issues have left the Frenchman frozen out by Klopp, but Liverpool will only allow him to leave if their £20m valuation is met.

Meanwhile, the French international has been speaking out on his situation at Anfield, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, when speaking on TV Show Canal Football Club.

“It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone.

“I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies.”

Time will tell if he is still stuck on Merseyside beyond this month, as ultimately it would seem as though the most sensible decision for all concerned would be to find a solution and allow him to leave if possible.