Manchester United star subject of £20m China offer but preference remains MLS

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is reportedly being lined up by Chinese side Beijing Guoan who are set to lodge a big-money offer for him.

Speculation has been rife about the 31-year-old’s future at Old Trafford in recent months, while surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record has seemingly edged him closer to the exit door.

With his opportunities to play limited at United given the fierce competition in Jose Mourinho’s squad, it’s argued by many that the England international will have to consider his options sooner rather than later.

According to Manchester Evening News, he may be given a nudge from China as Beijing are reportedly preparing a £20m bid for his services.

It’s added in the report that Rooney would fetch a salary of up to £600,000-a-week, but it’s claimed that he would much prefer a move Stateside as it would certainly be a major lifestyle change were he to accept a switch to China.

Rooney’s current contract with United runs until 2019, and so there is unlikely to be any major rush to decide his future as the Chinese transfer deadline isn’t closed until February 28 either.

However, this appears to be coming down to whether or not he chooses money as the overriding element in his departure from United as China would be able to offer significantly more.

Further, there is every chance that the former Everton man stays at United, but it will be up to him to decide if he is content with a bit-part role as he hasn’t been a regular in the starting line-up for several months.

For a player that wishes to captain England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, provided that they qualify, he will need to be playing more regularly at club level in order to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.