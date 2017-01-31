Arsenal transfer news: One out, another on the way as Gunners look to give games to strikers

The Arsenal transfer news as this evening’s 11pm deadline approaches is all about young strikers.

Late last night, the Gunners sent 21-year-old frontman Chuba Akpom out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion.

And now another Arsenal forward is being linked with a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to the London Evening Standard, Charlton Athletic are targeting Stephy Mavididi.

The capital publication claim that the 18-year-old is wanted by various League One teams, as well as multiple clubs abroad, but that Charlton could be a good fit for Mavididi due to both the club and manager Karl Robinson having excellent CVs when it comes to getting the best out of young talent.

Mavididi was the leading scorer in Arsenal’s U21 ranks last season, netting 17 goals in 30 games.

He has yet to feature for Arsenal’s first team, although he has twice been named on the bench this season.

Meanwhile, Akpom has only played once for Arsenal’s senior side this term, so it makes sense to send the duo out on loan in search of game time.

Arsenal host Watford tonight, looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who could drop points at Liverpool.

The Gunners are strong favourites to beat Watford. Visit NetBet for the latest football betting odds.

Watford beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to knock them out of last season’s FA Cup, but the Gunners have won all seven meetings with the Hornets in the Premier League.