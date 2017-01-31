Chelsea told to pay 7,900% markup on 20-goal striker with 52.63% strike-rate this season

Chelsea have their eye on a young striker who has hit 20 goals already this season, but they will have to pay mega money to sign him before tonight’s transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are keen on signing Celtic frontman Moussa Dembele, who only joined the Glasgow giants in July when the Hoops paid £500,000 in compensation to lift him from Fulham.

Dembele has since made 38 appearances for Celtic, maintaining a 52.63% strike-rate by averaging more than one goal every other game.

This fine form has seemingly made the 20-year-old indispensable at Parkhead because Sky claim that Celtic will not consider bids below £40m – 80 times what they paid for him 203 days ago.

Sky add that Chelsea were monitoring Dembele when he was a Fulham player and that they almost signed him 12 months ago.

Therefore, Blues bigwigs would surely kick themselves if they ended up paying a 7,900% markup on what Celtic paid to pluck the Frenchman from Craven Cottage.