Liverpool transfer being worked on as struggling Premier League side want third January signing before 11pm

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm today.

According to Sky Sports, Palace – who have already signed Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt this month – are working on a deal to bring Sakho to South London.

Sakho has not played for Liverpool this season and seems to have no Anfield future under manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool recently rejected a loan offer from Southampton as they want to arrange a permanent transfer for the 26-year-old, Sky add.

Palace are currently dwelling in the Premier League’s relegation zone, with poor defending the main reason behind their worrying position.

The Eagles have conceded 41 goals this season and have kept just one clean sheet in 22 matches.

At the other end, only Everton, Bournemouth and the big six have scored more than Palace, who have Christian Benteke – a summer recruit from Liverpool – to thank for eight of their 30 league goals this term.