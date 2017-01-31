Liverpool vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Mane on bench as Conte at full strength

Liverpool host Chelsea in a crunch clash at Anfield in the Premier League on Tuesday night as Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for a positive result.

The hosts have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, crashing out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup and slipping to fourth in the league table.

In contrast, Chelsea continue to lead the way and will hope to consolidate their lead over nearest rivals Arsenal with a win on Merseyside.

However, with back-to-back games against Liverpool and Arsenal this week, Antonio Conte will hope that his side fare much better having lost both games earlier in the season.

Those defeats sparked their impressive run, but this will be a tough ask at what should be a raucous Anfield with the home faithful hoping their side get the job done.

As for Liverpool’s line up, they’ve been given a major boost with Sadio Mane returning from international duty to take his place on the bench.

The Senegal international will likely be needing a rest and so Klopp will have been wary of bringing him back into the side too soon, but he may need him later in the game as he has proven to be a big miss for his team.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are as strong as can be with Conte going for his usual 3-4-3 system and is at full-strength with the usual suspects all in action at Anfield.

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be crucial for them if they look to counter, and so it sets up a fascinating clash with both sides desperate to win.