Man United transfer news: Star demands showdown talks, Mourinho confirms duo not leaving as PL full-back targeted

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has reportedly demanded showdown talks with the club and will push for a summer exit.

According to The Sun, the Argentine shot-stopper has three offers to consider, including a return to his homeland with Boca Juniors, and is seemingly keen on securing a departure from Old Trafford.

It’s added that the 29-year-old’s agent will fly to Manchester in the next two weeks to discuss his future with Jose Mourinho, with his desire to secure regular first-team football outweighing his desire to stay at United.

Romero has made just six appearances in all competitions so far this season, failing to feature in a single Premier League outing, with David de Gea undoubtedly the first choice between the posts at the club.

In turn, his situation is unlikely to change any time soon and the Sun’s report goes on to add that Mourinho and United will not stand in his way if he wishes to leave which will allow them to offload his £55,000-a-week deal.

Young and Rooney going nowhere

Meanwhile, Mourinho has revealed that neither Wayne Rooney nor Ashley Young will be leaving the club in the final few hours of the January transfer window.

As reported by The Sun, the former Aston Villa man will remain despite being linked with a lucrative move to China as he’ll hope to make a contribution in any way possible between now and the end of the season.

Rooney is also staying, as per The Mirror, which will see him turn his back on a reported £140m offer over three years from a Chinese Super League outfit.

“Yeah. We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out. We already lost two players from the squad,” Mourinho told the media on Tuesday in his press conference.

Having surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record at United and with his role diminishing at the club, it looks as though Rooney will wait until the summer to move on.

United interest in Coleman

As for possible in-comings, The Sun claim that United are considering a last-gasp move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman.

The Irish international is set to make his 200th appearance for the Toffees this week and has established himself as one of the most reliable players in his position in the English top flight.

With United still looking for a long-term solution at right-back, it’s reported that Coleman would be targeted, but a move at this stage of the window looks entirely unlikely as Mourinho will go forward with what he has currently at his disposal.