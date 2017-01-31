Pep Guardiola eyes dramatic late £20m swoop to solve Man City problem

Manchester City are reportedly interested in the £20m signing of Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya, despite Pep Guardiola insisting his work is done.

The Spaniard has seen his side falter through the opening five months of the campaign, as they sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

In turn, with those troubles in mind, it was suggested that he could be open to bolstering his squad in the January transfer window, but as noted by Sky Sports, he told the media on Tuesday that he isn’t planning on making any signings.

The Mirror don’t seem to believe it though, as they report that City are lining up a £20m move for Valencia’s Gaya, with reports in Spain claiming that the 21-year-old is of interest to the Premier League giants.

The Spanish international has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has established himself as a key part of the line-up.

Guardiola needs to find a long-term replacement at left back sooner rather than later, with the likes of Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov not providing enough assurances this season and both are in the latter stages of their respective careers.

Further, City have conceded 28 goals in 22 games so far this year, the worst defensive record out of the top seven sides in the table, and so targeting a defender wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

However, having reiterated that he is not planning on bringing any new faces to the Etihad between now and tonight’s transfer deadline, it looks as though any possible move for Gaya will have to wait until the summer regardless of speculation suggesting otherwise.