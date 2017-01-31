Premier League predictions: Arsenal walkover v Watford, Spurs to stuff Sunderland, Liverpool losing streak to end

With seven games and the transfer deadline tonight, this promises to be one of the busiest Tuesdays in Premier League history.

If you fancy a punt, feel free to use these score predictions as football betting tips, but do so at your own risk!

Many Premier League games are notoriously hard to call, but not Arsenal vs Watford.

We expect Arsene Wenger’s men to win easy against the Hornets, who have lost all seven previous Premier League games against the Gunners.

Arsenal are heavy favourites, so we are backing them with a handicap.

Fellow tipsters Mark Lawrenson – from BBC Sport – and Sky Sports‘ Paul Merson also fancy the Gunners, but not as much as we do, clearly.

Arsenal vs Watford

Lawro says: 3-0

Merson says: 2-0

CaughtOffside says: 5-1

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Lawro says: 1-1

Merson says: 2-1

CaughtOffside says: 2-1

Palace are in horrible form, having not won in eight league games.

Burnley vs Leicester City

Lawro says: 1-2

Merson says: 2-0

CaughtOffside says: 2-0

Burnley’s home record is immense – eight wins from 12 in the Premier League this season.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

Lawro says: 1-2

Merson says: 1-1

CaughtOffside says: 1-2

West Brom are quietly having an excellent season, while Boro have lost more than half of their home games so far.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur

Lawro says: 1-0

Merson says: 1-3

CaughtOffside says: 1-4

Prior to their 2-2 draw at Manchester City, Spurs had recorded back-to-back 4-1 away wins, beating Southampton and Watford emphatically. There is no reason why they can’t see off Sunderland in similar fashion.

Swansea City vs Southampton

Lawro says: 2-0

Merson says: 2-1

CaughtOffside says: 2-1

Swansea will be buoyed by their 3-2 win at Anfield last time out, while Southampton – playing their ninth January fixture – may be tired and possibly distracted, with an EFL Cup final on the horizon.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Lawro says: 1-1

Merson says: 1-1

CaughtOffside says: 2-2

Liverpool will certainly be much better against a Chelsea side who don’t fear them, having struggled against lowlier opposition in recent weeks. A fourth straight home defeat is still very possible, but I fancy the Reds to grab a point in an entertaining TV game.