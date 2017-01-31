Simon Mignolet destroyed on Twitter as Liverpool GK caught out by Chelsea

Social media is an unforgiving world, and Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet found out first hand on Tuesday night.

The Belgian shot-stopper was caught napping in the build up to Chelsea’s opening goal at Anfield, with David Luiz blasting home his free-kick to break the deadlock.

While there was initial debate over whether or not it should have stood, replays showed that referee Mark Clattenburg had blown his whistle and so Luiz had every right to take his free-kick when he did.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Mignolet was still organising his wall and was getting into position, all the while Luiz was lining up his free-kick and hammered his effort off the post and into the back of the net leaving the Belgian international red-faced.

It wasn’t his finest moment and it will undoubtedly serve as further evidence for his detractors to slam him, and many of them did on Twitter in the immediate aftermath as Mignolet will want to forget this as quickly as possible.

With Loris Karius guilty of making mistakes as well this season, there will continue to be question marks hanging over the goalkeeping situation at the club…

Amazing for Mignolet to find a new way of being shite. This time, still not being ready, AGES after the whistle was blown for the free kick. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 31, 2017

Mignolet is such an embarassment. How you clowns wanted him back in the side is beyond me. — LåLLanaräma (@_CrissoN) January 31, 2017

EXCLUSIVE footage of what Mignolet was doing while Luiz stepped up to take that free-kick pic.twitter.com/YXCrohLEqJ — Dävíd (@DavockOrigi) January 31, 2017

Welcome to life as Simon Mignolet. pic.twitter.com/9MKD4UXswI — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) January 31, 2017

Simon Mignolet ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/Z6Xcuf4XuC — Dan (@Jondanagan) January 31, 2017