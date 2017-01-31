Sutton United vs Arsenal: 5 photos that prove FA Cup 5th round tie will be weirdest Gunners away day in decades

In fact, there’s more than five. This is gonna be crazy!

The FA Cup 5th round draw sent Arsenal to Sutton United and it is going to be brilliant.

Brilliant, but very weird for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans have not have an away day like this for quite some time, if ever.

Forget the four divisions between the two teams – that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Gunners fans lucky enough to get a ticket to Gander Green Lane will not have to worry about stewards telling them to stay in their seat.

Because they won’t have one!

Young Arsenal supporters spawned in the Emirates era probably have no idea what it is like to attend a real football match, so this should be a big culture shock.

The away end at Sutton United, in which Arsenal fans will be located. #AFC pic.twitter.com/d8vpcuIa3W — Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) January 30, 2017

Arsene Wenger’s players are in for a culture shock of their own, both on the pitch and off it.

Sutton’s playing surface might look gloriously flat and perfect for passing, but it’s not real!

@Arsenal if you want to train on our 3G before the Sutton FA Cup match contact us , it's the same company @SCSlatter ??? pic.twitter.com/W57c0wNYlU — Haringey Borough FC (@HaringeyBoroFC) January 30, 2017

The ungrassliness and extra bounce of the 3G pitch at Gander Green Lane is likely to unsettle the visitors.

And, back inside, there’ll be no 5-star TripAdvisor reviews for the changing rooms.

The changing rooms that await Arsenal when they visit Sutton United in the FA Cup 5th round! pic.twitter.com/5uucN28sUC — Terrace Images (@TerraceImages) January 30, 2017

Sutton have some ballers in their team. Roarie Deacon can play, for sure.

However, they’ve also got this guy on the bench…

45-year-old goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was on the bench during Sutton Utd's famous 1-0 win over Leeds. He's old enough to be Mesut Özil's dad. ? pic.twitter.com/EJFwnfcqKx — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 30, 2017