Tottenham transfer news: Key star addresses exit rumours, hopes of signing PL striker fading

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has discussed speculation linking him with a departure from White Hart Lane, as well as Harry Kane’s future.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a mainstay in the side under Mauricio Pochettino, making 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season having made that left-back position his own.

While insisting that his Argentine coach is the man behind his success having helped him develop his game significantly during the time that they’ve worked together, he has revealed that he’s ignoring speculation over his future.

Possible exits for his teammates were also brought up, but Rose is confident that the club is striving to win trophies on a regular basis, and all those in the current squad believe that they can reach their objectives together.

“We need to keep this squad together for as long as possible,” he told the Evening Standard. “For the foreseeable future, I don’t think Spurs have to worry about players wanting to leave to achieve success elsewhere.

“I have seen what has been in the newspapers about me in the last couple of months and I have spoken to the manager about that and a lot of things. He told me just to enjoy my football and that is what I am going to do.

“Look at Harry Kane. He is already a legend at Tottenham and he wants to break records and win things here. But if he ever changed [his mind], Harry could still make that decision in five years’ time and he would still be only 28.”

With so many first-team stars committing their futures in recent months, it should lead to a bright future for Spurs as they continue to compete at the top of the Premier League table and have a new home to look forward to in the not too distant future.

However, one player that doesn’t look likely to join Pochettino’s side is Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez. As noted by The Sun, it was reported early on Tuesday that the Saints star could be heading for a reunion with his former boss but with time rapidly running out ahead of the deadline, it looks highly unlikely.

With Southampton expected to sign Manolo Gabbiadini and with Charlie Austin returning to fitness, the case for a move away and why Tottenham would be monitoring him is obvious. Nevertheless, it looks as though Rodriguez won’t be moving to White Hart Lane.