(Video) David Luiz goal: Chelsea ace strikes stunning free-kick as sleepy Liverpool left red-faced

Liverpool were caught napping on Tuesday night as Chelsea took the lead at Anfield through a stunning David Luiz free-kick.

There was already controversy over whether or not it was a free-kick in the first place as Eden Hazard was fouled, but having been given, Willian and Luiz were in conversation over who would take it.

With Simon Mignolet still organising his wall, the Belgian shot-stopper walked across his goal to get into position. However, unbeknown to him, Mark Clattenburg had whistled and Luiz took his opportunity to lash his effort home and give the visitors the lead.

David Luiz vs Liverpool (1-0)

What a free kick! pic.twitter.com/G6UtBxPP9S — Chelsea Vines (@CheIseaVines) January 31, 2017

There will be debate over the goal as Luiz seemed to take it early, but replays and former referee Howard Webb both proved that the whistle had been blown and that the Chelsea defender had every right to take the free-kick when he did.

With Arsenal trailing at home to Watford, Chelsea will be even more desperate to claim all three points at Anfield to further stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

It may have been controversial for some, but there will certainly be plenty of anger aimed at Mignolet and his defensive wall too for not being alert to the danger and ready.