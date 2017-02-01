Liverpool misfit ends Anfield nightmare as he joins PL rivals on loan

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season, to temporarily at least end his nightmare at Anfield.

The French international has been frozen out by Jurgen Klopp so far this season, failing to make a single appearance for the senior side in any competition.

It comes off the back of a series of disciplinary problems dating back to the summer, and so Sakho has been stuck training with the youth team and not playing regular football at a high level.

However, as reported by The Sun, he looks to have secured an escape and has moved to Selhurst Park for the rest of the season after agreeing terms with Palace.

It’s added that Liverpool’s initial stance was that the 26-year-old wouldn’t leave for anything less than £15m, but they have negotiated and will send Sakho on loan where he will hope to make a positive impact and possibly earn a long-term deal away from Anfield.

The report goes on to state that although the clubs have reached an agreement and personal terms are agreed upon too, they face a frantic race to get it over the line before the 11pm deadline and so there is no official confirmation as of yet of the deal.

Nevertheless, it is expected to happen and it will be a sensible move for all concerned as Liverpool get him off their books temporarily, Sakho gets to play regular football and Palace boss Sam Allardyce has a quality centre-half at his disposal to help the Eagles stay away from relegation trouble.