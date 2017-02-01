Newcastle v QPR Live Stream, Blackburn v Leeds – Watch Championship Clashes Online Tonight

Its a big night in the Championship as Newcastle take on QPR at home, Leeds Utd face Blackburn, while Burton take on Fulham (KO 19:45)

Don’t forget there’s a great opportunity to watch online with Bet365, who report they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

Newcastle have just come off the back of a shock loss in the FA Cup to Oxford United, as the League 1 side trashed Rafa Benitez’s men 3-0 at the weekend to progress to the 5th round.

However, despite their cup run coming to an end, Newcastle are looking like they’ve secured a place in the top 2 of the Championship and in turn a swift return to the Premier League next season.

With Brighton taking on Huddersfield tomorrow, Newcastle now have a great opportunity to reclaim top spot in the Championship, for a day at least.

There is however, a chasing pack and they will be hoping to stave off competition from those below them such as the likes of Reading, who now sit only 3 points behind the Magpies following a one nil win at Birmingham last night.

QPR may be a tough opposition at this point in the season however, as the side who had been struggling for much of the campaign have found a decent run of form of late.

Having coming off the back of a bad run, the London side have now only lost 1 of their last 5 games. Ian Holloway has done a good job in recent weeks in turning things around, but will face a tough task against Newcastle away from Loftus Road.

It is unlikely to expect anything more than a point for QPR, as Newcastle will be clear favourites for the match up.

Firstly, Newcastle smashed QPR in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, a whopping 6-0, while secondly, QPR are the joint lowest scoring side in the league, having scored as few goals as the likes of Rotherham.

In this sense many are expecting Newcastle to breeze and easy home win – although nothing is straight forward at the top of the Championship.

With the chase for first place on the line, and with Rafa having fielded a heavily weakened team at the weekend, prioritising the league for any chance of a cup run with 9 changes to his team, it is likely that Newcastle will return to the top of the Championship with a bang.

The other major fixture tonight sees fourth placed Leeds Utd take on Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Garry Monk’s Lilywhites are having a superb season so far and with one eye on automatic promotion three points would be the perfect tonic tonight. Modou Barrow has come in from Swansea & Alfonso Pedraza has arrived from Villarreal on deadline day to strengthen the side.

Blackburn, on the other hand are fighting for survival at the foot of the Championship so both sides have everything to play for.

All the games kick off at 7:45 tonight. It should be prove to be an intriguing evening from England’s second tier.

Users must have funded account with Bet365 to access streams. 18+ Country Restrictions Apply.