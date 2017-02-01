(Pictures) Steven Gerrard all smiles as Anfield legend starts new job hours after losing his **** during Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was working for BT Sport on Tuesday night. And he enjoyed the experience. He certainly enjoyed Georgina Wijnaldum’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and was caught on camera briefly losing his **** as the ball hit the net.

The morning after, Gerrard was at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground to start work as the club’s new youth coach.

Welcome back, Stevie! ? Day 1?? of his new role at the Academy! A photo posted by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:20am PST

Gerrard was, himself a product of the Liverpool academy.

The 36-year-old originally joined the Reds in 1987.

