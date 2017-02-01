(Pictures) Steven Gerrard all smiles as Anfield legend starts new job hours after losing his **** during Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was working for BT Sport on Tuesday night. And he enjoyed the experience. He certainly enjoyed Georgina Wijnaldum’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and was caught on camera briefly losing his **** as the ball hit the net.
Think Steven Gerrard might have enjoyed that @LFC equaliser…?? #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/glHHm6aHQa
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2017
The morning after, Gerrard was at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground to start work as the club’s new youth coach.
Gerrard was, himself a product of the Liverpool academy.
The 36-year-old originally joined the Reds in 1987.
