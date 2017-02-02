Borussia Dortmund lining up Athletic Bilbao starlet in a move that could spark a stunning £111M transfer merry-go-round

Borussia Dortmund are lining up Athletic Bilbao starlet Inaki Williams in anticipation for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s summer exit, report The Sun.

Dortmund are making a habit of stockpiling all the most exciting talent that European football has to offer, and Williams absolutely fits that criteria. Since breaking into the Athletic first-team in the 2014/15 campaign, he has displayed his supreme quality, and at 22-years-old, he appears destined to go right to the very top.

The Sun cite Spanish outlet Marca in reporting that Dortmund see Williams as the ideal successor to Aubameyang, who they note has been continually linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. As per The Sun, Aubameyang could leave Dortmund if his £68 million asking price is met.

Marca report that Dortmund’s interest in Williams is genuine, and his release clause stands at £43 milion – a fee that Dortmund would comfortably be able to afford if they cashed-in on Aubameyang.

It looks as though a £111 million transfer merry-go-round could be on it’s way.